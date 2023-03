LUBBOCK, Texas—Spring is coming to the South Plains Mall. The Easter Bunny arrives March 17. The Garden Brothers Circus is March 23 through March 26. Junior League of Lubbock’s Touch-a-Truck event is April 15. Plus, the Spring and Summer are bringing new retailers over the next few months. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Road. Find out more at southplainsmall.com/events.