Socially distant cookout on Wednesday benefitting We Honor Veterans program

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday Hospice of Lubbock, along with Covenant Health’s Operation Military Appreciation Committee, are hosting a community cookout to raise money for the HoL veteran assistance program, We Honor Veterans. This will be a socially distanced cookout.

From 11 am to 2 pm on Wednesday, October 14 in the Hospice of Lubbock parking lot, on the corner of 21st and Louisville, HoL and OMAC will be holding a cookout for the community. Hamburgers, hotdogs and chips will be provided. A few socially distanced tables will be available for outdoors eating, while to go boxes will also be provided.

The cookout will be free, but donations are encouraged with all proceeds going to We Honor Veterans. We Honor Veterans is a national program for hospice and palliative care providers. The program recognizes the unique needs of veterans and empowers local communities to provide solutions.