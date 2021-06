LUBBOCK, Texas -The Texas Air Museum is hosting an exciting biannual airshow as part of our mission to keep aviation history alive. The South Plains Air Show is one of our main sources of fundraising for maintaining and expanding the museum. We’re currently planning on hosting our next airshow June 12th, 2021!

Adult Tickets: $15

Kids Aged 6-12 Tickets: $10

Kids Under 6 Tickets: FREE