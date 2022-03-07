Lubbock, Texas — South Plains Autocross, also known as SPAX, is for all car enthusiasts. Founders John and Rachel Gallegos said the new nonprofit is all about learning to have more control over the car, or challenging drivers to refine their skills behind the wheel. People can register to race and compete in the upcoming events hosted in the YWCA’s parking lot located right off University Ave, or just come out to watch drivers.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Daily Local News Newsletter