South Plains College announces slate of courses for Evening College

LEVELLAND – South Plains College announces a slate of course offerings for the Evening College beginning Aug. 30, 2021.

Evening College courses are designed for students and members of the community to provide the opportunity to take courses that apply to a degree while meeting the needs of students who work or have other daytime obligations. Courses will be available in both face-to-face and hybrid formats.

At the SPC Lubbock Center, Evening College courses will be offered in a traditional face-to-face format Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:50 p.m. Courses include:

MONDAYS TUESDAYS WEDNESDAYS THURSDAYS:

GOVT 2306 – Texas

Government

PSYC 2301 –

General Psychology

HUMA 2319 –

American Minority

Studies

English Corequisite – Day 1 ENGL 1301 – Composition I ENGL 1302 – Composition II GOVT 2305 – Texas Government HECO 1322 – Personal Nutrition HIST 1301 – U.S. History I English Corequisite – Day 2 MATH 1332 – Contemporary Math SPCH1321 – Business & Professional Speech HIST 1302 – U.S. History II

At the SPC Reese Center campus, Evening College classes for Arts and Sciences will be the hybrid format and will offer classes at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. one night per week. The hybrid courses will require one evening of face-to-face instruction, and the other portion will be online. A student who has one evening a week for college can earn up to seven hours of college-

credit. This will provide a face-to-face experience in only one evening, while students can take a full load (12 credit-hours) in only two evenings.

Course offerings include:

MONDAYS: 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m.

Math Corequisite – College Algebra or

Contemporary Math (Day 1)

ENGL1301 – Composition I

HECO 1322 – Personal Nutrition

GEOG 1303 – World Regional Geography

MATH 1314 – College Algebra

MATH 1332 – Contemporary Math

MATH 1325 – Calculus for Business ENGL 1302 – Composition II MATH 1324 – Math for Business Majors GEOG 1301 – Physical Geography

TUESDAYS: 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m.

EDUC 1301 – Intro to Teaching

HIST 1301 – U.S. History I

HUMA 1301 – Intro to Humanities

MATH 1314 – College Algebra HIST 1302 – U.S. History II MATH 1332 – Contemporary Math SOCI 1301 – Intro to Sociology

WEDNESDAYS: 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m.

Math Corequisite – College Algebra or

Contemporary Math (Day 2)

GOVT 2305 – Federal Government

SPCH 1315 – Public Speaking

ENGL 2307 – Creative Writing

MATH 1342 – Statistical Methods

MATH 2413 – Calculus I

MATH 2414 – Calculus II GOVT 2306 – Texas Government BUSI 2305 – Business Statistics MATH 1332 – Contemporary Math MATH 1316 – Plane Trigonometry

THURSDAYS: 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m.

SPCH 1321 – Business & Professional Speech

ENGL 1301 – Composition I

PSYC 2301 – General Psychology

MATH 1324 – Math for Business PSYC 2314 – Lifespan Growth & Dev. ENGL1302 – Composition II MATH 1314 – College Algebra

At the Levelland main campus, course offerings include cinema/video production, computer information systems/networking, vocational nursing, anatomy and physiology, microbiology, chemistry, English, nutrition, contemporary mathematics and welding.

The SPC Plainview Center, course offerings include contemporary mathematics, college algebra, reading and welding.

South Plains College provides a variety of career and technical educational courses that can be accessed by the public at the link https://ellucianss1.southplainscollege.edu/Student/Courses.

Each campus has specialized courses in areas such as real estate, automotive technology, machinist, computer information systems, business administration, child development and sterile processing.

For more information, contact Advising at (806) 716-2552 at the SPC Lubbock Center, (806) 716-4606 at the SPC Reese Center, (806) 716-2366 in Levelland or (806) 716-4330 at the SPC Plainview Center.