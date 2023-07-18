LUBBOCK, Texas—South Plains College is offering new student orientation for the Fall semester. There are three dates left for new students to attend at the Levelland campus.. SPC is a comprehensive, two-year community college that offers academic transfer options and college-level technical education programs. It serves the greater South Plains area of Texas with innovative educational programs that span the arts and sciences, technical education, health sciences, continuing education and workforce development. Find out more, including the new student checklist, at southplainscollege.edu/orientation or lboatright@southplainscollege.edu, 806-716-2115.