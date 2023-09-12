LUBBOCK, Texas—South Plains College is having a Dual Alumni tailgate event on Saturday, September 16 at Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Come celebrate the Dual Alumni Membership Program between South Plains College Alumni Association and Texas Tech Alumni Association. All current program members and those who enroll at the door will receive admission into the Frazier Alumni Pavilion for the pregame festivities as well as a free drink ticket at the event! We are excited to see and meet everyone at this wonderful event. Not already a member? Join today at bit.ly/dual-alumni. You can find more information about this event at southplainscollege.edu/newsroom/ttu-spc-pregame-tailgate.php or on our Facebook at South Plains College Alumni.