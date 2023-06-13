LUBBOCK, Texas— South Plains College is having their Summer Songwriting Showcase Friday, June 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This event will be in the Creative Arts Building at the Levelland Campus and is open to all levels of songwriters as well as all ages . Special guests will include Nashville songwriters Rodney Clawson and Billy Dawson. Those attending will benefit from various classes and learn about the different aspects of songwriting. Find out more at southplainscollege.edu.