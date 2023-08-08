LUBBOCK, Texas—South Plains College is taking nominations for their 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award. Nominations are due by August 25. The form can be found on their website at southplainscollege.edu/alumni. The Distinguished Alumni Award has been established at South Plains College to recognize and honor the noteworthy achievements of its former students. Recipients of this prestigious award are selected from a pool of nominations submitted to the Distinguished Alumni Awards Committee by the faculty and friends of South Plains College.