LUBBOCK, Texas—A new career is just a month away for anyone who wants to participate in South Plains College truck driving school. After completing the course, the school has a 100 percent placement rate for graduates. SPC’s truck driving school at the Reese Center provides career opportunities in a short time period. A new class starts every two weeks, and there are seats available for 20 students each session. To cater to individuals who want to pursue truck driving but work full time jobs, SPC offers a weekend course for truck drivers. Find out more at southplainscollege.edu, jwarnick@southplainscollege.edu, 806-716-2547..