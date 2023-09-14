LUBBOCK, Texas—The South Plains Food Bank shares on the importance of community support all year around. With September being Hunger Action month, now is a great time to get involved. Isaac, the director of the Farm, Orchard and Grub Hub joined us today. The SPFB has a mission to alleviate hunger and give hope to the hungry. The SPFB is always in need of volunteers, food drives, financial giving and more. If you know someone in need, reach out so the SPFB can help. Contact Isaac for more information, 806-763-3003, spfb.org, or on Facebook, South Plains Food Bank.