LUBBOCK, Texas—Feeding the Future: 40th Year Celebration for Lubbock South Plains Food Bank. This event will be August 26. You will experience a high-end culinary experience with local wines, local ingredients, and featuring local chefs. The SPFB will celebrate where they started and fundraise for where they are going in the future. More information will be provided at spfb.org, Instagram: @southplainsfoodbank, Facebook: South Plains Food Bank and Twitter; @SPFB.