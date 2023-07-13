LUBBOCK, Texas—The South Plains Food Bank is having their inaugural Feeding the Future Gala on August 26 to celebrate 40 years of service on the South Plains. This event will include a 4-course meal in the warehouse with guest chefs, a live auction and more. Find out more about sponsorships and tickets at spfb.org/feedingthefuture. The SPFB has a mission to alleviate hunger and give hope to the hungry. The SPFB is always in need of volunteers, food drives, financial giving and more. If you know someone in need, reach out so the SPFB can help.