South Plains Food Bank offering Summer Meals Program now through August 13th

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Summer Meals Program with the South Plains Food Bank provides meals at no cost to children and teens 18 years of age & younger in Lubbock and surrounding counties. The SPFB will serve summer meals from May 24th – Aug 13th. Summer Feeding operates during the summer months when school is out of session and school lunches are no longer available. The South Plains Food Bank steps in with programming to fill the summer meal gap that children face. With the help of partner organizations such as churches, schools, Boys and Girls Clubs and community centers hot meals are prepared at the South Plains Food Bank’s Kitchen of Hope and delivered all across West Texas. Please visit spfb.org for more information.