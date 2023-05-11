LUBBOCK, Texas—The SPFB has a mission to alleviate hunger and give hope to the hungry. Their Summer Feeding Program is one of the many ways they are fighting hunger. This program begins May 30 in several locations and relies on donations. Parents whose children are on free and reduced school lunches must provide an extra ten meals a week per child through the Summer. The SPFB is always in need of volunteers, food drives, financial giving and more. If you know someone in need, reach out so the SPFB can help. You can find out more about donating and getting assistance at: SPFB.org or 806-763-3003.