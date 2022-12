LUBBOCK, Texas—While you are Christmas shopping at South Plains Mall, take part in all the other holiday events. They have a Santa pj party, Santa Paws for your fur babies and more. They even offer extended shopping hours to make shopping convenient for you. Don’t forget to participate in giving back while you are at the mall; Adopt An Angel, support St. Jude and be part of the Vitalant blood drive. Find out more details about these events at southplainsmall.com.