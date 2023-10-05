LUBBOCK, Texas—Extra spending money is always nice, especially during the holidays. Whether you are traveling or making your shopping list, the holidays can be expensive. The Holiday Hiring Event at South Plains Mall is your solution to extra spending money. This virtual event is through October 8 with an in person opportunity on Saturday, October 7. Find out more at southplainsmall.com.
South Plains Mall is having their virtual and in person Holiday Hiring Event through Sunday, October 8
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted:
Updated: