LUBBOCK, Texas— Grandparents are welcome to attend the Legacy Grandparenting Summit at Southcrest Baptist Church. This event is on October 21 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. You can register for $49 now and find out more on Facebook at Legacy Grandparenting Summit 2023 or at southcrest.org/register.