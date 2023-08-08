LUBBOCK, Texas— The Sparkles and Spurs Gala benefiting the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch is Thursday, August 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Overton Hotel & Conference Center. You can support this event with their online auction. Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers is proud to be a Stetson sponsor for the second year. Texas Girls and Boys Ranch has a mission of empowering children and giving hope. Find out more and purchase tickets at txgbr.org.