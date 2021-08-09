SPCAA Head Start program accepting applications now

SOUTH PLAINS, Texas – Community Action Agencies are private non-profit or public organizations that were created by the federal government in 1964 to combat poverty in a geographically designated area. Status as a Community Action Agency is the result of an explicit designation by the local or state government. The program was created to provide low-income people opportunities in accessing various resources to achieve their goals, become self-sufficient and support their community by helping other people. They offer a head start program for kids of all ages. From birth all the way up until they start school.

Program services are available from several locations in 16 communities of the service area of Bailey, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, and Yoakum counties.

South Plains Community Action Association is the current Head Start grantee serving 1,190 children in 12 counties of the South Plains area. The Head Start program is a comprehensive child development program for pregnant women, children zero to three, and three and four-year olds whose families meet the federal poverty guidelines.

It provides the child the opportunity to learn basic social concepts, develop self-esteem, function in a school atmosphere, and develop basic concepts of learning. The program also helps the parent to become self-sufficient and develop life skills.

