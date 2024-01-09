LUBBOCK, Texas—SPCAA reminded us that the Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Period is ending on January 16.. They want all those individuals who do not have coverage across the South Plains, to have the opportunity at a healthier New Year in 2024. Their services are 100% free and they walk you through the healthcare.gov application process step-by-step. Additionally, their navigators are bilingual and can offer services in English and Spanish. Find out more by calling 833-314-2373, or reaching out at spcaa.org or on Facebook, SPCAA Project CHAMPS Navigator Program.