St. Benedict’s Chapel offers free daily meals, hosting an event Sep. 9th to say thank you to the community

LUBBOCK, Texas – St. Benedict’s Chapel here in Lubbock is an organization that provides a daily meal 7 days a week free of charge to anyone who is homeless, or food insecure and need additional food for the month. They are having an event free to the public that they want to invite everyone to come out. It’s not a fundraiser, but instead a thank you to everyone for their support for helping them through the pandemic. Non-profits were hit hard and so many people and organizations stepped up to help us during that time and their doors are still open because of them. There will food, live music and just a time to enjoy our blessings. All COVID protocols will be in place for our friends who are concerned. The event is September 9th at the CASP from 6 PM to 8 PM.