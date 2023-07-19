LUBBOCK, Texas—St. John’s United Methodist Church will host two performances of the play Mass Appeal at 7:30 p.m. on July 22 and 29, in its sanctuary at 1501 University Ave. Tickets are available at stjohnslubbock.org for a suggested $20 donation. This fundraiser will support St. John’s UMC ministries, such as the South Plains Food Bank that has provided food vouchers to those in need in the community for decades. It also supports Boy Scout Troop 406, Family Promise, LubbockPRIDE, and other non-profit programs, with donations or by furnishing meeting space. Find out more at 806-762-0123 on Facebook and Instagram, StJohnsLubbock.