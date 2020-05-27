Breaking News
Texas high-court rules against wider provisions for mail-in voting sought by Democratic Party, but there’s a catch
Teacher Of The Week

Stand up paddle boarding open here in Lubbock

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – SUPLBK is open again for the summer season and they are ready for you. No matter the age anyone can do standup paddleboarding. It cost $20 an hour for a board. If you want more information their Facebook is linked here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar