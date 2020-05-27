Stand up paddle boarding open here in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – SUPLBK is open again for the summer season and they are ready for you. No matter the age anyone can do standup paddleboarding. It cost $20 an hour for a board. If you want more information their Facebook is linked here.
by: Kelsee PitmanPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas – SUPLBK is open again for the summer season and they are ready for you. No matter the age anyone can do standup paddleboarding. It cost $20 an hour for a board. If you want more information their Facebook is linked here.