StarCare provides COVID-19 mental health hotline through Mental Wellness Month

LUBBOCK, Texas – StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) aims for all people to think about mental health and self-care to be as important as their next work out. During Mental Wellness Month (January), StarCare encourages people to add a few minutes each day to focus on their mental wellness. Steps such as keeping a regular schedule, staying connected to friends and loved ones, using positive language and thinking, staying active and monitoring sleep and diet can all help combat symptoms of serious mental illness, manage stress and build and increase an overall sense of well-being. As our community moves into 2021 and continues to face physical and emotional effects of COVID-19, it is equally as important to keep mental health effects in view. To help community members who may be struggling with symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress – such as anger, fatigue, tension, sleep loss, etc. – and who may be feeling disconnected and lonely, StarCare provides a COVID-19 Mental Health Hotline. Individuals are encouraged to call the anonymous hotline to speak with a qualified mental health professional (QMHP) who can provide access to a variety of local confidential services and provide mental wellness tips for coping with stress and anxiety caused by uncertain times.



The StarCare COVID-19 Mental Health Hotline is answered 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at (806) 740-1450. Individuals can also opt in to receive COVID information via text by sending “StarCare” to 67634.