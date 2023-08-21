LUBBOCK, Texas— Stella’s is hosting their 2nd annual giveback week supporting local animal rescues August 21 through 27 with an adoption day on Sunday, August 27. This week will included a silent auction, a pet supply collection box in the restaurant, and a special giveback menu with a portion of all sales being donated. Find out more at facebook.com/stellaslbk, @stellas.lubbock or call 806-785-9299.