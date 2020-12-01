Still a couple hours left for #GivingTuessday

LUBBOCK, Texas – We have a day for giving thanks. We have two for getting deals. Now, we have #GivingTuesday, a global day dedicated to giving back. On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world will come together for one common purpose: To celebrate generosity and to give.

Lubbock nonprofit Alström Angels, in partnership with The Community Foundation of West Texas, brought the #GivingTuesday movement to the South Plains in 2015 as a community transformation project to benefit all charities serving Lubbock and West Texas citizens. #GivingTuesdayWTX is a day dedicated to bringing West Texas together to celebrate generosity and to make giving history for local charities. Let’s come together to give back and help all nonprofits do even more good in our community!