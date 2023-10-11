LUBBOCK, Texas— Are you ready to kick off your shoes, roll up your pants and stomp some grapes? You can do this on Saturday, October 14. The Harvest Moon Festival is our opportunity to celebrate everything Lubbock from cotton to grapes to country music. English Newsom Cellars is pleased to partner with Heart & Soul Cuisine to present an exclusive food experience at the Harvest Moon Festival. Find out more information on Facebook, English Newsom Cellars. Purchase your ticket that includes a t-shirt for $25.00 here: https://englishnewsom.orderport.net/product-details/0795/Old-Fashion-Grape-Stomp-and-T–shirt