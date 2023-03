LUBBOCK, Texas—Lubbock’s premier style show benefiting the Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation featuring fashion from Julian Gold. This style show is Thursday March 23 with a cocktail reception at 6:30 p.m. and the style show beginning at 7:45 p.m. These events will take place at the Helen Devitt Jones Sculpture Court and Event Center at the Museum at Texas Tech University. Purchase tickets and get more information at lubbockwomensclub.com or by calling 806-763-6448.