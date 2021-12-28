Sugarista’s Bakery

Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
State of the State
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Mystery Wire
Latest
Your Local Election Headquarters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Lubbock County Medical Examiner Office new policy approved with $10 million grant
Video
Feds ask judge to reject Lubbock ISD request for nationwide injunction on mask, vaccine mandate
Lubbock Co. to begin $75 per day body storage fee in the morgue after 5 days
Watch replay, press conference — Texas Tech v Mississippi State
Video
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready Nation
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KLBK Monday PM Weather Update: December 27, 2021
Video
Top Stories
KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: December 27th, 2021
Video
Top Stories
KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 27, 2021
KLBK Friday AM Weather Update: December 24th, 2021
Video
KLBK Wednesday PM Weather Update: December 22nd, 2021
Video
KAMC AM Weather Webcast December 22, 2021
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
The Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
Contests
KLBK Holiday Eats & Treats
Remarkable Women 2022
Pro Football Challenge
Good Morning, Good Coffee
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
BestReviews
Black History Month
Calendar
CMA Awards
Dining for Charities
Gaming News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Gift Show
Hunger Action Month
Lone Star NYE
Miracles Christmas Parade
Project Roadblock
Remarkable Women 2022
Search EverythingLubbock
Stuff The Silverado
Toys for Tots
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
What’s Cooking
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Destination Texas
Intentional Living
Forever Family
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Sugarista’s Bakery
Trends and Friends
by:
Terri Furman
Posted:
Dec 28, 2021 / 01:17 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 28, 2021 / 01:17 AM CST
News Highlights
Get local Lubbock-area news sent to your email from EverythingLubbock
Mall shooter missed the intended victim, police report said, injured someone else instead
Video
Shots fired in Lubbock neighborhood, then police pursuit via helicopter ends with two arrested
New 20,000 square foot indoor park coming to Lubbock
Video
Wife of Chad Read releases video of deadly shooting
Video
Kyle Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense after deadly shooting of Chad Read
Video
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar