Summer “Party in the Patch” Fundraiser for Meals on Wheels and Women’s Protective Services

LUBBOCK, Texas – The “Pumpkin Patch” church invites you for some fun in the sun as we host their first-ever Summer “Party in the Patch!” Come have a blast in the patch with your family and friends for a good cause. Enjoy lawn games, water slides, bounce houses, a dunk tank, food trucks, and the fellowship of the community. This event is a fundraiser with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Lubbock’s Meals on Wheels program and Women’s Protective Services. Admission for all day play and food voucher is $20 a person, $15 per person for groups of 5 or more. Come on out to 7702 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79423 on Saturday, July 17th from 1 PM to 6 PM.