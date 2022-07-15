LUBBOCK, Texas—Superior HealthPlan has donated more than $300,000 since 2020 to help community-based organizations and schools in Texas establish hygiene closets to support those in need, including $25,000 in the Amarillo and Lubbock areas. The closets are stocked with essential items such as shampoo, toothpaste, soap, laundry detergents, and feminine hygiene products, all of which impact an individual’s overall health and well-being.