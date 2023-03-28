LUBBOCK, Texas— Pecan Grill has a modern cuisine with a Texas twist. From modern menus to rich leather furnishings, the atmosphere is stylish and sophisticated. Hearty breakfasts, lunches and dinners pair fresh, regional ingredients with the Lone Star State’s comfort food classics. The Pecan Gill is located inside The Overton Hotel and Conference Center. A big ‘thank you’ for being part of our Dining for Charities Lubbock that supports local nonprofit organizations. This month our DFC is supporting The Wesley at Texas Tech. Their mission is to raise up generations of dynamic Christians who lead. They do this by inviting real people into real ministry in the real world. For more information: overtonhotel.com/dining, diningforcharitieslub.com, ttuwesley.org.