LUBBOCK, Texas—Hub City Outreach Center is having their first silent auction and all proceeds will go towards youth educational programming, family outreach services and youth scholarship funds. HCOC makes it easy to support and give to their local non-profit; just scan the QR code on the flyer. Bidding opens March 17 at 12:00 p.m. and closes March 24 at 6:00 p.m. Find out more at hubcityoutreachcenter.org.