Support the SPCA all week long with Stella’s Restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas – This week is YAPPY WEEK! Join Stella’s, in partnership with the South Plain’s SPCA, for their first Yappy Hour Adoption Event! Enjoy drink specials from Two Docs Brewing Co. and meet your future forever friend. All week long Stella’s will be accepting donations to the South Plains SPCA and 10% of all sales made from June 21st – 27th will benefit the organization. This includes all lunch, dinner, to-go meals. You can also bring in any items for pets in need when you join us for your next meal! To close out the celebration there will be a Yappy Hour Adoption Event Sunday from 4 PM to 7 PM with specials, prizes and dogs for adoptions.