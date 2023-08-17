LUBBOCK, Texas— One of the biggest challenges for a family with an infant/toddler, who has a developmental delay or disability, is selecting and safely using toys to foster growth and development. The TTUHSC Toy Fair & Expo, in partnership with Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) is held annually each fall for children birth to age 3, who receive early intervention services. This campaign is being held to collect funds to pay for toys to be given to children who attend the event. Find out more and make a $5.00 donation at https://www.ttuhsc.edu/interprofessional-education/toy-fair.aspx.