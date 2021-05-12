Support TTU students at Techstyles Fashion Exhibition 2021 this Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Apparel Design & Manufacturing (ADM) program in the Department of Design presents its Techstyles Fashion Exhibition 2021. Enjoy this two-day event of fashion created by senior ADM majors. This show features senior collections and juried designs. Individual admission tickets can be purchased online here.

Schedule:
5.14.21 – Senior Families Only
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.5.15.21 – Open to Public
1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Location
Charles Adams Studio Project
5&J Gallery
1106 5th Street
Lubbock, TX 79401Tickets:
$15 – Online
$20 – At the Door

