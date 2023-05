LUBBOCK, Texas—Whether you’re looking for a quiet date night space, somewhere to watch the game with friends, or the best patio space in town, Table 82 is your place. They have a new menu with everyone in mind and a full bar to quench your thirst. They are located in Kingsgate North, 4210 82nd Street, Reach out for more information at 806-799-3408, Table82.com.