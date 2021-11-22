Tahoka hosts 2nd annual Lynn County Hometown Christmas event

Tahoka, Texas– Christmas is right around the corner and Tahoka is transforming their town into a Hallmark movie for their 2nd annual Lynn County Hometown Christmas! Following their Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the first, families from across the South Plains are welcome to head to the Tahoka Mural Park on December 11th for lot’s of holiday festivities. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be local food trucks, entertainment, cookie decorating, Polar express rides and of course visits from both the Grinch and Santa Claus! Monetary and item donations are still being collected ahead of the event so feel free to lend a hand!