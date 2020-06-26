Take a look at some new alcohol products out for the summertime

LUBBOCK, Texas – It is summertime and as you enjoy some time at home, the pool or the lake, there are some fun new alcohol products for you to enjoy. Standard Sales Company is here to show us some of those, one even started from a Texas Tech alumni.
by: Kelsee PitmanPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas – It is summertime and as you enjoy some time at home, the pool or the lake, there are some fun new alcohol products for you to enjoy. Standard Sales Company is here to show us some of those, one even started from a Texas Tech alumni.