1  of  2
Breaking News
Emergency Lubbock City Council meeting, large gatherings, mask requirements
Governor Abbott orders all Texas bars to close at noon, other emergency actions for COVID-19
Teacher Of The Week

Take a look at some new alcohol products out for the summertime

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – It is summertime and as you enjoy some time at home, the pool or the lake, there are some fun new alcohol products for you to enjoy. Standard Sales Company is here to show us some of those, one even started from a Texas Tech alumni.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar