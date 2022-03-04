Aaliyah Castillo Rios started her Temptations Dessert Shop on a hope and just $100 dollars during the pandemic. Today she is baking 7 days a week to keep up with the orders. And believe me you want to try everything. 806-567-1992

Aaliyah custom makes treats designed for catering needs to satisfy your sweet tooth. She not only owns and operates the business but she has a three and four year old and a new baby!

She does custom cakes but her specialty focuses on cookies, dipped pretzel sticks and a fan favorite…Chocolate dipped Strawberries.

Aaliyah has an online bakery and takes orders from 9am until 7:30pm every day of the week. You can give her a call at 806-567-1992.

Or check out Instagram- @temptations_desserts2021 or Facebook- Temptations Dessert Shop.