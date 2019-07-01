Tasty ways to keep healthy while enjoying your holiday festivities

LUBBOCK, Texas–During the holidays it can be challenging to eat healthy. But, there are some fun and festive recipes you can make. Dr. Allison Childress shares one that’s hydrating, tasty and perfect for your holiday.

Watch this video for a demonstration on how to make this fabulous salad.

For more information visit the Texas Tech Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative. Scroll down to see the full recipe.

Blueberry Watermelon Mojito Salad

12 cups cubed watermelon

1/4 cup olive oil

3 whole limes, juiced

1 1/2 tsp salt

3/4 tsp black pepper

1 cup mint leaves, chopped

1 1/2 cups crumbled feta cheese

2 cups blueberries

In a small bowl whisk together olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper to create a dressing. Place watermelon and blueberries in a large bowl. Pour dressing and chopped mint over the watermelon and blueberries and toss gently. Pour the crumbled feta into the salad bowl and gently stir just to integrate the cheese. Serve immediately.