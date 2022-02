LUBBOCK, Texas — Trends & Friends is excited to recognize Mrs. Stephanie Carpenter as the Teacher of the Week! Mrs. Carpenter has been teaching for many years and is a jack of all trades. She teaches Algebra 1, Geometry, Algebra 2, Pre-Cal, Accounting 1 and Accounting 2, along with serving as a cheer sponsor and coaching multiple UIL academic events. She was nominated by her principal, who said Mrs. Carpenter is a great teacher that does things at high levels!