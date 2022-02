LUBBOCK, Texas — Trends & Friends is excited to recognize Jessica Nichols as the Teacher of the Week! Ms. Nichols is a first grade teacher at Lubbock-Copper South Elementary. She was nominated by her fellow peers, and they say she is the most hard-working person they know, and she is a team leader. Ms. Nichols cares so much about her students and meets all their individual needs. Ms. Nichols is an encourager and is always willing to help and problem-solve with others.