LUBBOCK, Texas — Trends & Friends, along with Casey Carpet One, recognize Ms. Nichole Abbott as the Teacher of the Week! Ms. Abbott is the CIS Site Coordinator at Coronado High School and was nominated by the Chief Program Officer for the Communities in Schools of the South Plains. Ms. Abbott is known for her great work ethic, building meaningful relationships with students and families, and she’s known for going above and beyond to put students first!