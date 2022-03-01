LUBBOCK, Texas — Trends & Friends is honored to recognize Kassandra Racu as the Teacher of the Week! Ms. Racu utilizes many community partnerships for her leadership groups while also building positive student relationships. Ms. Racu also holds a large variety of groups for her students, including mental health and social-emotional well-being, ballet Folklorico, dance, Spanish club, cooking/gardening, crafting, chess, debate, boys’ group and girls’ group. Ms. Racu is currently running 16 different groups for students on the Cavazos campus!