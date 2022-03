LUBBOCK, Texas— Trends & Friends is honored to recognize Ms. Veronica Torrez as Teacher of the Week! Ms. Torrez shows compassion in all she does through her work with Communities In Schools of the South Plains. She also builds strong relationships with all students and staff with holding a great work ethic. Ms. Torrez has also partnered with Ballet Lubbock to bring professional dance training to the students of her campus through Ballet Lubbock’s outreach program.