LUBBOCK, Texas — Trends & Friends is excited to recognize Libby Vineyard as the Teacher of the Week! Ms. Vineyard teaches seventh and eighth-grade math and works hard. She was nominated by her Principal, Kyle Hendrix, and he says that Ms. Libby creates one of the warmest learning environments on campus. Ms. Libby is also known as an ultimate team member who brings creativity and innovative ideas to her peers. Ms. Libby is exceptional with all students, but she has a gift for managing challenging students.