LUBBOCK, Texas– Trends and Friends and Casey Carpet One are excited to recognize Ms. DaQuita Mitchell as this week’s Teacher of the Week. Ms. Mitchell is a Life Skills teacher at Levelland and is known for her infectious smile and caring personality towards students, while also being a shoulder to cry on for both her students and their families. Her hard work and dedication has not gone unnoticed and we are happy to recognize her for that today!N