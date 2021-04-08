Team Luke Hope for Minds 5K Fun Run – Supporting children after brain injury

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Team Luke Hope for Minds hopes you will join them for the 3rd annual Team Luke Hope for Minds 5k Fun Run at 9 a.m. Sat., May 1, 2021 at the Cooper High School Performing Arts Center in Lubbock! This fundraiser supports children after acquiring a brain injury. Help them “leave a lasting footprint.” Event registration is $30 per individual. Registration costs cover participation in the 5K, access to food trucks, live music and a super awesome t-shirt! Their team will be there to welcome you, and will also have merchandise available for purchase.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar