Team Luke Hope for Minds 5K Fun Run – Supporting children after brain injury

LUBBOCK, Texas – Team Luke Hope for Minds hopes you will join them for the 3rd annual Team Luke Hope for Minds 5k Fun Run at 9 a.m. Sat., May 1, 2021 at the Cooper High School Performing Arts Center in Lubbock! This fundraiser supports children after acquiring a brain injury. Help them “leave a lasting footprint.” Event registration is $30 per individual. Registration costs cover participation in the 5K, access to food trucks, live music and a super awesome t-shirt! Their team will be there to welcome you, and will also have merchandise available for purchase.